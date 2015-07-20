18
Bond Street Book Club: Second Edition

These 14 books were all suggested as a response to the simple question, ‘One book every entrepreneur should read.’ They cover a huge array of topics, from the vaguely theoretical and academic to the direct and actionable—and everything in between.




Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

I think I have read and heard about half of the books mentioned on the list. More books to explore! ;)
Written by samanthanovick
3 hours ago

Yay! Let us know what you think.
