Bond Street Book Club: Second EditionPosted by samanthanovick under Self-Development
From https://bondstreet.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on January 10, 2017 12:59 pm
These 14 books were all suggested as a response to the simple question, ‘One book every entrepreneur should read.’ They cover a huge array of topics, from the vaguely theoretical and academic to the direct and actionable—and everything in between.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Lisa Buben @Lisapatb Will Inspire Your Business
Lisa Buben knows there's no such thing as a free lunch. But she might never have broken into online marketing without … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
4 hours ago
3 hours ago