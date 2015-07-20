Are You a Victim of Being Complacent in Your Career? - RE/MAXPosted by Inspiretothrive under Self-Development
Complacent in your career? Feeling so satisfied with yourself and your abilities or situation, that you do not need to try any harder. Is this you? We all like to think that every path we take in life is the perfect choice.
Otherwise, we wouldn’t have made that choice in the first place. Few of us will admit that we made a wrong decision. It happens. But it’s not devastating. Contemplate your future in your current situation. Have you become too comfortable? Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
It’s a fact of life! Priorities change. Things that were important to you 10 years ago, may not be as important to you today!
