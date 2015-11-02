38
As a business owner, I’ve found that the summer months have a way of challenging my ability to focus. Fortunately, with the right coping techniques, you can avoid letting these next few months thwart your productivity.



Comments


Written by lyceum
16 hours ago

Rachel: I have to get the " Gone fishin' " sign! ;)

Have a good one! :)

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by centralpawebster
15 hours ago

That's a must! You, as well!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 day 7 hours ago

Rachel: I will work on publishing and marketing my first book on tea, during the summer. I will take some micro weekend vacations, visiting friends' summer places. I will probably go on a couple of boat rides at the west coast and enjoy the archipelago. It could be relaxing and giving energy at the same time. I could take notes, listen to podcasts and audiobooks, meditate, etc.
- 1 +



Written by centralpawebster
1 day 3 hours ago

There you go! Throw some fishing in there and you're set.
- 0 +



