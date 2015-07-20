17
Vote
1 Comment

3 Reasons Why You Need to Take a Mini-Vacation Every Weekend

3 Reasons Why You Need to Take a Mini-Vacation Every Weekend Avatar Posted by ivanpw under Self-Development
From http://www.bizepic.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on December 17, 2016 10:14 pm
Top reasons why taking a mini-vacation on your days off is better for working professionals than taking a two-week trip to Cabo and other vacation hotspots.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 days ago

Ivan: Do you take mini-vacations during the weekends?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

25 Blogging Platforms for Business

With the growing importance of online marketing, having a blog has become a huge part of running a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop