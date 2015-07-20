Whether you work in the office or at home, you experience interruptions all day. In today’s multimedia fast-pace environment, distractions constantly come at you in all directions. The biggest culprit is the phone and the internet, which makes you feel the need to respond immediately. But that luxury comes with a high price tag. Interruptions will distract you and cause you to lose focus on the task at hand. These are huge productivity killers. This can lead to a waste of valuable productive time. And in essence, time is money.

