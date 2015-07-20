3 Notorious Productivity Killers and How to Fight ThemPosted by Inspiretothrive under Self-Development
From https://inspiretothrive.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on August 19, 2018 9:41 am
Whether you work in the office or at home, you experience interruptions all day. In today’s multimedia fast-pace environment, distractions constantly come at you in all directions. The biggest culprit is the phone and the internet, which makes you feel the need to respond immediately. But that luxury comes with a high price tag. Interruptions will distract you and cause you to lose focus on the task at hand. These are huge productivity killers. This can lead to a waste of valuable productive time. And in essence, time is money.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Robert Peters Brings Fresh Eyes to Business @FreshEyesConsul
When you can no longer see the forest for the trees, it may be time for a fresh perspective. That's where Robert Peters … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
8 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin