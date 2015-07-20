17
Vote
1 Comment
Whether you work in the office or at home, you experience interruptions all day. In today’s multimedia fast-pace environment, distractions constantly come at you in all directions. The biggest culprit is the phone and the internet, which makes you feel the need to respond immediately. But that luxury comes with a high price tag. Interruptions will distract you and cause you to lose focus on the task at hand. These are huge productivity killers. This can lead to a waste of valuable productive time. And in essence, time is money.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Lisa: Which one do you have the most problem with?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Robert Peters Brings Fresh Eyes to Business @FreshEyesConsul

When you can no longer see the forest for the trees, it may be time for a fresh perspective. That's where Robert Peters … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop