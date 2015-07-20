17
Vote
1 Comment
Starting and running your own business successfully is hard.

I'm sure you've heard the statistics before that most small businesses fail within 5 years. Many people have a vision of what being their own boss looks like, but that is often not reality. Like having a kid, you may think you know what starting a business will look like, but you won't truly know until you've actually done it. It's much harder than you anticipate, but it's also so much more rewarding than spending your life working for someone else.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Gary: Thanks for sharing your experiences as a business owner. I can relate to many things in your post! ;)

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Martina Iring @martinairing Dumps Desk Job for Dream

It's a popular fantasy. After working that same old soul sucking job for year after year, one day 9-to-5ers simply … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop