Starting and running your own business successfully is hard.



I'm sure you've heard the statistics before that most small businesses fail within 5 years. Many people have a vision of what being their own boss looks like, but that is often not reality. Like having a kid, you may think you know what starting a business will look like, but you won't truly know until you've actually done it. It's much harder than you anticipate, but it's also so much more rewarding than spending your life working for someone else.

