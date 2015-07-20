Creativity isn’t just a “wonderful to have” asset anymore. It’s a strategic part of business survival in a world crowded with businesses. Creativity, whether it’s in product design, a marketing campaign or service delivery, is what sets a business apart from the rest of the pack. It allows a business to create the future instead of focusing their efforts on outdoing present-day competitors. Creativity is also a strong organizational asset for increasing employee productivity and engagement, as well as maintaining a pipeline of ideas that could be called upon to capitalize (or defend against) a change in company strategy.

