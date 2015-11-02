29
Vote
1 Comment

You Can Be Right And Rich

You Can Be Right And Rich Avatar Posted by SellBetter under Sales
From http://www.sellbetter.ca 2 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on August 16, 2017 2:32 pm
Sellers are agents of change, so if you're not willing to embrace change, then what are you communicating to your buyers?




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 35 minutes ago

Tibor: I am right, and I will be rich...eventually! ;)

As for now, I am a "poor" capitalist and a trader in matter & spirit.

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Welcome to Martin Zwilling: Contributor of the Week!

We always love the opportunity to salute BizSugar contributors who have helped to enrich the community. And … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop