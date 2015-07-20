What to do After a Horrible Sales Call? [VIDEO]Posted by belsummers under Sales
From https://www.callboxinc.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on September 17, 2017 8:35 am
Everyone will experience having a bad day regardless how good you are in what you’re doing. Don’t let it ruin your day! Instead, learn from it and move on. Bad experiences along the way can be turned into a positive learning.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ashley Neal Creates Resources for Success @smallbizatlanta
Ashley Neal believes if you help others get what they want, you'll have what you want. "I really enjoy being a small … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
3 hours ago
تعریف و کاربرد جک دو ستون
این نوع جک از جمله بالابرهای تعمیرگاهی است که در انواع هیدرولیکی و ماردونی موجود میباشد ، مدل هیدرولیکی این جک توسط یک پمپ هیدرولیکی کار می کند . مدل ماردونی این جک نیز توسط قطعه ای به نام هزار خار ماشین را از سطح زمین توسط بازوهای خود بلند می کند . جک دو ستون از هر نوعی که باشد نیاز به زیر سازی و فونداسیون دارد و محکم به زمین محیط کار متصل می شود .
این جک توسط بازوهای خود (دو بازو در هر ستون) خودرو را از زیر اتاق از زمین بلند می کند .
از این جک کلیه تعمیراتی که نیاز به بالا بردن خودرو و مشاهده زیر خودرو باشد استفاده میکنند .
دستگاه جک دو ستون از بخش های زیر تشکیل شده است :
1- پیستونها
2- پمپ هیدرولیک
3- شیرهای دستی یا برقی
4- بازو ها
5- منبع تغذیه