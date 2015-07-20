17
The Symbolic Price is Right on the Money

Have you watched the television game show, The Price Is Right? I have set the price in a symbolic way, as a play on words (read: numbers), and a commemoration on what happened in 1773 (December 16). I am glad to read that at least one backer and reader, understands the true value of my work!

I have a pretty good profit margin on the book, printed-on-demand via Amazon (CreateSpace). As a former purchaser, I like the idea that I don’t have to bind capital with a huge stock of books at hand. But I came to the conclusion that I had to print a small batch of the book, at a local printing shop in Gothenburg, if I wanted to add extra potential value to the customer experience, with a personal delivery option and including extra stuff (e.g., tea samples), in the package.



