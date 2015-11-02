16
The Retail Apocalypse is Coming, Are You Ready?

Brian Solace's dramatic name for the huge disruption already underway in the retail sector should get your attention. Fortunately, small businesses cam be more agile at shifting direction -- even if they must sometimes do it with limited resources. Solace explains the challenges ahead and then suggests 11 ways retailers can evolve to meet them.




