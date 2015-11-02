I’ll admit it. Clowns freak me out a little.

And I’m hardly the only one. I swear I heard a statistic a few years ago that, when surveyed, 100 percent of people said they were scared of clowns. (Seriously, someone look that up for me.)

So imagine how I felt when this cartoon came back from my assistant who shaded the office that the clown is in all dark and spooky-like. I nearly fell off my stool.

Anyway, he was nice enough to lighten things up a bit, and all in all I’m pretty pleased with the end result.

But I’m telling you, that clown is up to no good.

