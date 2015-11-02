The New Consumers: What Do They Want?Posted by Rieva Lesonsky under Sales
From https://smallbusinessonlinecommunity.bankofamerica.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on May 18, 2017 12:38 pm
Understanding consumer behavior—what your target customers think and feel and how they buy—helps you better market your business. Here are the
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ashley Neal Creates Resources for Success @smallbizatlanta
Ashley Neal believes if you help others get what they want, you'll have what you want. "I really enjoy being a small … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments