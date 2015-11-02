16
Social Selling Strategy

Social Selling Strategy Avatar Posted by bitterbusiness under Sales
From https://www.thedigitalsalesinstitute.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on February 5, 2018 11:40 am
Having a Social selling strategy as part of a digitally focused sales strategy is a no brainer for many forward-thinking sales organizations. What they have come to realize is that Social selling is about utilizing the data available via the social channels to aid in their overall sales strategies and selling pursuits.

The growth of digital and how it has changed the buyers journey has created a new set of challenges for sales leaders and their teams. As buyers switch to online to educate, research and purchase, e-commerce facilitated sales are set to reach nearly $4.5 trillion by 2021 (Source: Statista). Despite this, many organizations still struggle to maximize the potential of the digital sales channels.




