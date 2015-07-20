Sales psychology – why it’s better to be rejected than ignoredPosted by erikemanuelli under Sales
Conventional wisdom tells us that when approaching a prospect we should tiptoe carefully so we don’t put our prospect off or get rejected, but Ian Price, a business psychologist specialising in the science of sales performance, says different. In this interview with Ian, an honorary fellow of the Association of Professional Sales, he explains that psychology informs us that we should actively seek rejection in sales – and shows us how to go about it.
