Sales psychology – why it’s better to be rejected than ignored

Conventional wisdom tells us that when approaching a prospect we should tiptoe carefully so we don’t put our prospect off or get rejected, but Ian Price, a business psychologist specialising in the science of sales performance, says different. In this interview with Ian, an honorary fellow of the Association of Professional Sales, he explains that psychology informs us that we should actively seek rejection in sales – and shows us how to go about it.




Comments


Written by davidlowbridge
2 hours 13 minutes ago

Great article, thanks for sharing Erik. This is something that I have never thought of myself and I know of some other people will find useful. Will share it across my network.
Written by tiroberts
11 hours ago

I love your logic and perspective on this.
Written by erenmckay
15 hours ago

Being persistent at sales is definitely not my 'forte'. I know that's something I need to work on, but I find it incredibly awkward to do sales pitches. I'll have to implement some of the tips in this article and see how it works out for me.
Written by Inspiretothrive
1 day 5 hours ago

Hi Erik, thanks for the share, love this one as I've been in sales almost 30 years, it is so true about being ignored vs rejected. Persistence really does pay off!
Written by ravichahar
1 day 8 hours ago

Hey Erik,

You have shared an interesting article. I would love to read the interview where Ian has shared about some cool things.

Thanks for sharing with us

~Ravi
