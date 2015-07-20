Sales Lead Management: 3 Reasons to Know Your LeadsPosted by stillwagon428 under Sales
Feeling on cloud nine after getting leads from your last event? Great! But don’t let your head get caught up in the clouds. The most important part about getting a lead is making sure it can become an opportunity. So, how can you increase the quality and quantity of leads? You’ll need to make sure you’ve done your research. We talked to Terryberry, a business that has grown 20% in size in the past year alone, on how using a marketing automation solution and a CRM helped them know their leads and grow their business. Here are three reasons to follow in their footsteps.
