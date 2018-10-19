Is Price Matching the Right Strategy for Your B2B Sales?Posted by Pixel_pro under Sales
Price isn't always the deciding factor - use the right strategy because price matching could be a dangerous race to the bottom for your business.
Price matching is a common strategy used to help ensure that a business doesn’t lose a customer simply due to a lower price. There are a lot of things that have to go right for e-commerce to work. The customer has to trust the seller, like the shipping method, find the exact product they want and like the price.
