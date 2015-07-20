Impact Questions - Proactive Prospecting Summer – Part 7Posted by SellBetter under Sales
From http://www.sellbetter.ca 5 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on August 22, 2017 11:41 am
Questions, like all tools aren't one size fits all. The best sellers use different questions in many ways, based on the situation, not the style of question.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Cendrine Marrouat Makes Social Media A Work of Art @cendrinemedia
To reach a wider audience and sell more of whatever product you create in business today, it is first necessary to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments