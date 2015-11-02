One major mistake new Amazon sellers make is creating a “me too” product.



What does this mean? It’s defined as creating a product that’s exactly like the competition but doesn’t add any extra value. These sellers forgo differentiating their products and simply ask the manufacturer to add a new label. This is not the way to build a great sellable brand.



With just four steps, I’d like to outline how to differentiate your product with a methodology I’ve applied from the beginning of my Amazon sales career … successfully!

