You're probably losing at least a good chunk of your sales due to this. And it's right under your nose.

Here's the scenario I'm talking about: a customer calls you, and you respond to that two hours later. You might think that's not too bad, but I'm telling you, good luck: you probably lost that sale to another competitor who called back the same customer in an hour.




Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

So, you can't have an "academic quarter" (15 minutes of delay), as they say in the school world in Sweden? ;)
