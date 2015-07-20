17
Everything is Negotiable

In business you have to trade with other people, which involves negotiating. Therefore, it is important that you learn the proper principles of negotiation, in order to get the best possible outcome for your organisation.




lyceum
2 hours 8 minutes ago

Chris: As a former purchaser, I have learned "that everything is negotiable"... ;)
