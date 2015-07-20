16
Vote
0 Comment

Courting Repeat Customers to Unlock Your Commerce Panacea

Courting Repeat Customers to Unlock Your Commerce Panacea Avatar Posted by EdLeake under Sales
From http://midasmedia.co.uk 3 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on February 14, 2017 8:59 pm
Unless you’re Amazon (stop booing at the back) – there’s rarely an exponential curve for ecommerce success, and once you hit a critical mass, growing revenue becomes difficult.

Truth be known – online retail can be a very tricky business, but those who survive and prosper, do so with great reward.

If hitting the revenue wall is commonplace for many, how do retailers get ahead of the growth slide?

By courting repeat customers. That’s how.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Welcome to Martin Zwilling: Contributor of the Week!

We always love the opportunity to salute BizSugar contributors who have helped to enrich the community. And … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop