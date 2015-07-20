Unless you’re Amazon (stop booing at the back) – there’s rarely an exponential curve for ecommerce success, and once you hit a critical mass, growing revenue becomes difficult.



Truth be known – online retail can be a very tricky business, but those who survive and prosper, do so with great reward.



If hitting the revenue wall is commonplace for many, how do retailers get ahead of the growth slide?



By courting repeat customers. That’s how.

