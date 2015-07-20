17
Vote
1 Comment

Confusing Journey With Destination

Confusing Journey With Destination Avatar Posted by SellBetter under Sales
From http://www.sellbetter.ca 2 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on November 4, 2017 1:14 pm
What draws people to take on journeys is the destination and the experiences those lead to. While buyers journeys are key, they pay for the end result.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Tibor: I will link to your post in an future blog post on a big idea, as I am listening to Donald Miller's audio book, Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Contributor of the Week Sets Small Business Example

When John Paul Aguiar launched his blog two and a half years ago, it was with a much loftier goal than simply finding a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop