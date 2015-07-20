16
Vote
0 Comment

Confusing Choice with Decision

Confusing Choice with Decision Avatar Posted by SellBetter under Sales
From http://www.sellbetter.ca 2 days ago
Made Hot by: FutureVision on June 14, 2017 8:58 pm
Don't be that seller that helps them choose but is left out of the decision. Make sure that you help the buyer make right decision - you.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Kenji Crosland: What Makes a Person an Entrepreneur?

What makes a person an entrepreneur? Maybe it's just a decision to do something different with your life. That's how … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop