Are your prospecting calls a long run off a short pier?Posted by SellBetter under Sales
From http://www.sellbetter.ca 3 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on May 21, 2017 11:17 am
Are you wasting valuable time and prospect patience rambling on about your company and other useless facts instead of what counts for the prospect?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Cendrine Marrouat Makes Social Media A Work of Art @cendrinemedia
To reach a wider audience and sell more of whatever product you create in business today, it is first necessary to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
5 hours ago
Money quote: "Start with the very end, and then use your sales meeting to work back to why your product."