17
Vote
1 Comment

An infographic on merchandising and its biggest players

An infographic on merchandising and its biggest players Avatar Posted by bbrian017 under Sales
From https://blog.printsome.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on March 30, 2018 7:48 pm
Basically, Merchandising is any technique that boosts the sale of a product. Most of the time it consists in a series of actions that take place at the point of purchase (POP) to increase profitability by placing the product on the right place, in the most convenient way and at the best possible price.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 23 minutes ago

Brian,

I will start with my own t-shirt merchandise, powered by Amazon (Merch by Amazon). I have the rights to use the illustrations (by fine artist and cartoonist, John Cox) for my first forthcoming book on (black) tea.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Martina Iring @martinairing Dumps Desk Job for Dream

It's a popular fantasy. After working that same old soul sucking job for year after year, one day 9-to-5ers simply … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop