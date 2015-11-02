A Stranger In Your Own Deal?Posted by SellBetter under Sales
From http://www.sellbetter.ca 2 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on May 10, 2017 11:54 am
Knowing why you win, won’t help when you lose deals, if you want to avoid being a stranger in your own deals, learn to understand why you lose, and change.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Cate Costa @cate_costa Combines Passions for Entrepreneurship, Travel
If there's one thing Cate Costa loves as much as helping entrepreneurs, it's being on the move. Now, in her own … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments