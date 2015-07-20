7 Ways to Turn Warm Prospects into Hot ClientsPosted by Caron_Beesley under Sales
From https://fundbox.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on February 19, 2017 6:01 pm
For every new deal you close, you probably lost many more prospects along the way. When prospects fail to convert, it can be demoralizing for you and your team. So how do you improve your chances of conversion?
Here are seven tips for turning hot prospects into new clients.
Here are seven tips for turning hot prospects into new clients.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
BizSugar Contributor Builds Web Marketing Blueprint
From the beginning, Scott Dudley has focused on marketing for the Web, launching Lo Cost Marketing.com in November … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments