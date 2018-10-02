5 Clever Strategies To Make Your Customers Say YES!Posted by AashishPahwa under Sales
From https://www.feedough.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on October 2, 2018 9:14 am
Imagine a scenario where everyone loves what you have to offer.
Yes, it’s a good idea indeed.
Yes! I’ll definitely buy it!
Yes, it’s a perfect offer!
Alas, getting a ‘yes’ to your sales proposal isn’t that easy; one of the major reason being – your customers hate being sold to. So, is there a way to make them say those three letters without you acting like a typical salesperson?
Yes, it’s a good idea indeed.
Yes! I’ll definitely buy it!
Yes, it’s a perfect offer!
Alas, getting a ‘yes’ to your sales proposal isn’t that easy; one of the major reason being – your customers hate being sold to. So, is there a way to make them say those three letters without you acting like a typical salesperson?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Jenn Herman @jennherman31 is All About Social Media
She may work as a full-time director of marketing by day. But in her spare time, Jenn Herman likes teaching small … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments