16
Vote
0 Comment

5 Clever Strategies To Make Your Customers Say YES!

5 Clever Strategies To Make Your Customers Say YES! - https://www.feedough.com Avatar Posted by AashishPahwa under Sales
From https://www.feedough.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on October 2, 2018 9:14 am
Imagine a scenario where everyone loves what you have to offer.

Yes, it’s a good idea indeed.

Yes! I’ll definitely buy it!

Yes, it’s a perfect offer!

Alas, getting a ‘yes’ to your sales proposal isn’t that easy; one of the major reason being – your customers hate being sold to. So, is there a way to make them say those three letters without you acting like a typical salesperson?



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jenn Herman @jennherman31 is All About Social Media

She may work as a full-time director of marketing by day. But in her spare time, Jenn Herman likes teaching small … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop