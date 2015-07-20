15 Reasons Your Small Business Needs CRM in 2017Posted by stillwagon428 under Sales
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on January 13, 2017 4:55 am
If your business isn’t already using CRM, then 2017 is the year for you to give it a try. CRM, which stands for customer relationship management, has many potential benefits for small businesses. Here are 15 different reasons why your business should be using CRM in 2017.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Suzie Poirier @aceconcierge Builds Virtual Partnerships
Growing a business, especially online, requires you to wear many hats. If you focus on all the little things, you can … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments