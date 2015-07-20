11 Trends Every Small Retailer Should be Following (Video)Posted by HeatherStone under Sales
From https://www.youtube.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on May 28, 2017 9:55 am
Changes in the retail sector today could have major impacts on businesses large and small. Here Brian Solis gives an overview of these major disruptions. Is your business ready to cope with the major shifts on the horizon.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Join Us for the Brother CreativeCenter "Back to Business" Twitter Chat
We're looking forward to some great networking and fun during the Brother Creative "Back to Business" Twitter Chat 2 … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
6 days ago
6 days ago
I find the concept of reverse show rooming very intriguing -- the fact that instead of going into a retail store, finding a product and then looking to see if it's cheaper on Amazon, some customers are now heading in the opposite direction. They look at product reviews on Amazon but then go buy the product in a local store rather than taking the time to order it on Amazon and have to wait for it to be delivered.