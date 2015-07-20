16
11 Trends Every Small Retailer Should be Following (Video)

Changes in the retail sector today could have major impacts on businesses large and small. Here Brian Solis gives an overview of these major disruptions. Is your business ready to cope with the major shifts on the horizon.




Written by tiroberts
6 days ago

These are fantastic trends to implement. Which of these do you think is the most effective.
Written by HeatherStone
6 days ago

Ti,

I find the concept of reverse show rooming very intriguing -- the fact that instead of going into a retail store, finding a product and then looking to see if it's cheaper on Amazon, some customers are now heading in the opposite direction. They look at product reviews on Amazon but then go buy the product in a local store rather than taking the time to order it on Amazon and have to wait for it to be delivered.
