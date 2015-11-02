18
Vote
1 Comment

What are SSL Certificates & Why Do You Need One?

What are SSL Certificates & Why Do You Need One? Avatar Posted by HiringHQ under Resources
From https://www.upwork.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on June 25, 2017 8:04 am
Ever wondered why some websites begin with “http://” and others with “https://”? That “s” stands for “secure,” and it indicates that the site you’re browsing is using an SSL certificate. In this article, we’ll discuss how SSL certificates work, why they’re important, and how to go about getting one installed for your site.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

How much is it for a SSL certificate?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Michelle Mangen @mmangen Beats Commuting Blues

Imagine living in Wisconsin, not known for its mild winters, and having a job that forces you to commute 100 miles one … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop