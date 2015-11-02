This Checklist Will Help You Grow Your Business: Startups, Freelancers, Hustlers — Take Note.Posted by GayJanczunskikji under Resources
From https://medium.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: lyceum on August 11, 2018 12:59 pm
What happens when you onboard a new customer or client? Do you know what tasks have to be accomplished? These might be adding them to your project management software, adding them to a CRM, providing them with instructions on how to communicate with you, sending receipts, saving receipts, generating invoices…
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Woo-hoo Jackie Purnell: BizSugar "Contributor of Week"
We're VERY excited to welcome our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" Jackie Purnell and hope you are … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments