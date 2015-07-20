18
Vote
1 Comment

The Best Screen Capture Software for Video Creation

The Best Screen Capture Software for Video Creation - https://wordpress.com Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Resources
From https://wordpress.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on August 8, 2018 6:42 am
Need to record your computer screen?

Use the best screen capture software to create beautiful videos and tutorials.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Erik,

I will check out the online service, Screencast-o-matic.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Personal Finance Inspires this Contributor of the Week

While improving personal finances is certainly the motive behind why many entrepreneurs and small business owners start … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop