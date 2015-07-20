18
Vote
1 Comment
Are you hosting your podcast on SoundCloud? If you are you might want to start thinking about looking for an alternative. They recently announced massive layoffs and closing offices in San Francisco and London. Time to move on...




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
55 minutes ago

I am not hosting my podcast files on SoundCloud, but I use it as a destination through my Libsyn account! ;)﻿
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Martina Iring @martinairing Dumps Desk Job for Dream

It's a popular fantasy. After working that same old soul sucking job for year after year, one day 9-to-5ers simply … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop