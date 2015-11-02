I know….



You are probably like me, when you have a task to do you look for the most efficient method to tackle it.



When you are growing a solopreneur business don’t do it the hard way. Find the tools that will make your job easier and make you more efficient.



This is a list of the resources, apps and tools I use. Most of them are free.



You are going to love these solutions you may not have even known you needed.



