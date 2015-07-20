Small Business IT: Starting off on the Right FootPosted by DXM under Resources
From https://articles.bplans.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on March 21, 2018 1:46 pm
IT problems - left unmanaged - can develop into all-out disasters that grind your whole business to a halt. Here's why you need an IT strategy, and how to create one.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Rachel Strella: Story of an Accidental Entrepreneur
If you had asked Rachel Strella in June 2010 what she did for a living, she would have told you she worked in … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments