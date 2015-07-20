“Google seems to have the answers to everything. Want the weather forecast? Ask Google. Need directions to a restaurant? Search Google. Have a weird rash or wonder why dogs eat grass? Yup, Google it.



In a fraction of a second, Google gives you links to hundreds of millions of webpages. But if you've ever clicked through to the second or third page of search results, you know that basic Google searches will only get you so far. You need advanced Google search skills to find exactly what you're looking for.



Thankfully, Google provides built-in tools to narrow down your search and get those answers in no time at all. Here are all the tips and tricks you need to improve your Google-fu.”

