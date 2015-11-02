Organize Anything with Airtable: 14+ Database Automations to TryPosted by kimonos under Resources
From https://zapier.com 1 day 5 hours ago
Made Hot by: adamhh on January 19, 2017 10:16 am
Imagine you and another chef are preparing a steak dinner for 50 guests. You enter the kitchen with nothing but a butter knife. But your partner's wielding an extra-sharp, top-of-the-line piece of cutlery. They carve up the meat with quick, precise strokes—while you're stuck sawing away.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Gee Ranasinha @KEXINO Pictures The Future of Business
Gee Ranasinha has always had a good eye both for great photographs and for future trends in business. Today, Ranasinha … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments