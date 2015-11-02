How to Organize Email: The 10 Best Email Management ToolsPosted by Pixel_pro under Resources
From https://www.pixelproductionsinc.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on June 19, 2018 8:59 pm
A recent study revealed that the average office worker receives 121 emails and sends 40 emails every day. This basically means you have to spend at least a couple of hours daily doing nothing else but emailing. We can all agree that most, people don’t have this kind of luxury of time to spend on their computers.
In this post, I will show you the top 10 email management tools that can help you to organize and optimize your email accounts. Let’s take a look!
In this post, I will show you the top 10 email management tools that can help you to organize and optimize your email accounts. Let’s take a look!
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dhiraj Das @linktons Brings Passion to the Web
The story of how Dhiraj Das brought Linktons.com to the Web is a reminder of how important passion becomes when … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments