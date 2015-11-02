18
How to Create Systems and Processes to Supercharge Productivity

How to Create Systems and Processes to Supercharge Productivity
Documented processes are the best way to make sure your business has consistent success. By providing a set of instructions for everything that your employees have to do more than once, you almost entirely eliminate human error from how your team runs. Nobody can misunderstand or forget their tasks because they’re all set out in black and white.




