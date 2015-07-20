18
How to Become a Great Copywriter

How to Become a Great Copywriter
From http://www.copyblogger.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on May 14, 2017 11:29 am
Copywriting is not writing. It is assembling.

The best copywriters collect the varied parts of their research and assemble those parts into a true story that resonates with the particular worldview of an audience.




lyceum
2 hours 14 minutes ago

I like the idea that copywriting is assembling and not writing... ;) I will build my last website, brick by brick! :)
