Get Your Podcast Heard on the Alexa Smart Speaker

Get Your Podcast Heard on the Alexa Smart Speaker
From http://ileanesmith.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on January 25, 2018 6:02 pm
Can your listeners play your podcast on Alexa? If you already started your podcast this episode of Ms. Ileane Speaks is going to be important to the future growth of your show. If you are just getting started or still in the planning stages of your podcast this episode is going to help you as well.




Written by lyceum
2 hours 56 minutes ago

Ileane: I am curios to learn if Alexa Smart Speaker is popular in Europe. I look forward to Amazon opening its doors in Sweden. I wll listen to your new podcast show. I have an idea for a similar meta podcast show (in Swedish). Talk soon again!

All the Best,

Martin
