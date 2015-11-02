17
Vote
1 Comment

2018--The Year of the Fold: Website Design Tips to Keep Users Scrolling

2018--The Year of the Fold: Website Design Tips to Keep Users Scrolling Avatar Posted by ajuxttroupe under Resources
From http://ajuxt.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on December 24, 2017 11:29 pm
"Above the fold" may have originated as a newspaper reference, but in the digital age, it is still relevant. Learn how to keep your users scrolling through your pages by utilizing creative and interesting content above the fold--2018 is the year of the fold!




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Is it time to fold the digital newspaper? ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jenny Bhatt @jenny_bhatt Engineers New Business Opportunities

Though trained as a manufacturing engineer with a long and distinguished career in Corporate America, Jenny Bhatt found … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop