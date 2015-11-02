18
Crowdfunding is an alternative method of financing for the small business owner who wants to raise business capital from a large number of people or organizations. Today, crowdfunding has become an increasingly popular method of financing – not only for small businesses, but also for individuals, groups, and communities. Although this method of financing can be successful, there are a number of factors to consider before using crowdfunding to finance your business.




