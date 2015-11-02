How Small Businesses Can Avoid High Interest Payments By RefinancingPosted by jondyer under Raising Capital
From https://dyernews.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on April 30, 2017 1:45 pm
When your business is in trouble, it's understandable that you'd do just about anything to save it. However, as things improve, you could be doing your business a disservice by not refinancing your high-interest debt and replacing it with a more reasonably-priced source of capital. That's why small business debt refinancing could be the best option for some entrepreneurs.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Devan Perine @devanmarie Is Community Manager at EnMast
Businesses owners are in need of advice. But sometimes they haven't got the budget for the experience they require. … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments