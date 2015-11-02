18
FinTech News: Square Wants to Be a Bank Too

FinTech News: Square Wants to Be a Bank Too
Square is looking to expand its Square Capital operations by applying to become a wholly owned bank with an industrial loan charter. So what does this move mean for small businesses and the FinTech sector?




Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Jon: Are they banking on it? ;)
