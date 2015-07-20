Marketing Eggspert Round-Up: Pitching the Media ⋆ Egg MarketingPosted by Sian Phillips under Public Relations
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on August 4, 2018 9:34 am
If you want to get your brand seen you have to learn about pitching the media. This Marketing Eggspert round-up includes posts to help you do just that including pitching yourself as an expert, pitching the media examples, how to create the perfect media pitch, the mysteries of PR, using social media in your PR pitch, what to do when you can’t afford PR and lots more.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
People Don't Care That You Sell Their Data
Will sites like Ello ever replace Facebook? Social media guru Gary Vaynerchuk doesn't think so. On a recent … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments