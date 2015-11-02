17
Vote
1 Comment
Is traditional PR dead? For decades, public relations success was measured by your ability to pitch a reporter and secure earned media coverage on the TV, radio or in newspapers and magazines. Today, we read most of our news online through news websites, apps, and our social media feeds. Social media and industry blogs have created a new platform for directly reaching customers, in many cases circumventing the need to “pitch” a reporter. But don’t write off the benefits of working reporters just yet!




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Traditional PR is not alive and kicking, but digital PR with social media activities could work out well for building a media list and for pitching stories.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Daniel Sharkov @DanielSharkov Grows Up Blogging

Daniel Sharkov grew up in the blogging business. Usually when we say that, we are talking about someone who started … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop