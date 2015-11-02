Is traditional PR dead? For decades, public relations success was measured by your ability to pitch a reporter and secure earned media coverage on the TV, radio or in newspapers and magazines. Today, we read most of our news online through news websites, apps, and our social media feeds. Social media and industry blogs have created a new platform for directly reaching customers, in many cases circumventing the need to “pitch” a reporter. But don’t write off the benefits of working reporters just yet!

