Attracting Media Coverage Isn't Luck, It's PreparationPosted by mapleleafmark under Public Relations
From http://www.markevans.ca 3 days ago
Made Hot by: FutureVision on July 14, 2017 2:03 pm
Too many companies believe that media coverage simply happens from reaching out to the media. The reality is there's a lot of grunt work that needs to happen behind the scenes.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
A Warm Welcome to Niall Devitt, BizSugar's New Community Manager
Please say hello to Niall Devitt, our new Community Manager here at BizSugar. Many of you know Niall from … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments